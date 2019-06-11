This is Sherif Lanre's grovelling apology as he explains why he was kicked off Love Island

Sherif Lanre has issued a grovelling apology after being booted off ITV2's Love Island.

The contestant, who is a chef and semi-professional rugby player, had only been in the villa for nine days before being axed from the show.

Sherif has now left the villa by 'mutual decision' after breaking villa rules and has sent a grovelling apology to his villa mates.

The 20-year-old issued the apology for his behaviour and blamed 'poor judgement' for him breaking the rules.

Lanre said in a statement: "In a case of poor judgment, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa.

"I regret that I didn't conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20-year-old guy, it's something I know I will take on board and learn from.

"I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside."

ITV has not yet said what rules were broken which lead to his exit.

A statement from Love Island said: "After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave theLove Island villa."

He entered the villa on the first day and was paired with pharmacist Anna Vakili.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.