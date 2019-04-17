Tickets on sale now to see West End star Kerry Ellis with Queen Machine at Derby Arena

The music of rock legends Queen is to be celebrated like never before at Derby Arena as West End leading lady Kerry Ellis joins Scandinavian tribute stars Queen Machine as part of a fully orchestrated UK tour.

Queen Machine Symphonic featuring Kerry Ellis will take place on Friday, April 17, 2020. Tickets priced £37 – £57 are now on sale for existing Derby LIVE customers with general sales starting on Thursday, April 18.

The all-new tour Queen Machine Symphonic featuring Kerry Ellis will see Queen’s greatest hits performed by leading European tribute band Queen Machine accompanied by the London Symphonic Rock Orchestra and conducted by Matthew Freeman, creating an unforgettable night of rock anthems.

Making their UK touring debut, Queen Machine are the go-to tribute band for the Official International Queen Fan Club and are one of the most popular bands in their native Denmark and neighbouring Scandinavian countries where they repeatedly sell out shows.

Joining them will be leading lady of musical theatre Kerry Ellis, who originated the role of Meat, in Queen musical We Will Rock You.

Since then, she has forged a long-standing musical relationship and friendship with Queen guitarist Brian May, who describes the stage star as having “Britain’s most beautiful voice”. He produced her debut album Anthems, and they jointly released the follow up Golden Days in 2017, as well as extensively touring the UK and Europe together.

Tickets can be purchased through the Derby LIVE box office on 01332 255800 or you can click here.

You can also click here for another music story.