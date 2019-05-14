Top acts galore as Derby hosts Folk Weekender later this year

Derby LIVE and PR Promotions will be hosting the Derby Folk Weekender in the city from October 4-6.

The event fills in for the Derby Folk Festival, which is taking a break this year from its normal format.

2019 is a year where Derby is investing significantly in its venues on the Market Place. This has presented some logistical challenges with venues and available space while these works are carried out. The Market Place will no longer have room for the Folk Festival Marquee, and the Guildhall Theatre won’t re-open until after the festival.

Not wanting to lose a weekend of music and events, Derby LIVE and PR Promotions are excited to launch this new weekender format for 2019 and look forward to the full Derby Folk Festival returning in the future.

Derby LIVE and PR Promotions have put together a wide range of concerts, all as part of the Derby Folk Weekender. There are individual concerts in Derby Cathedral on Friday evening, and Saturday, and concerts in The Old Bell Hotel on Friday evening, and through Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for the concerts in these two venues will be available individually, as well as some multi-buy deals to allow people the chance to make their own “mini-festival”.

Many exciting acts have already been confirmed, stretching across a broad spectrum of folk music.

Concerts will feature Rachael McShane & The Cartographers, De Temps Antan, The Urban Folk Quartet, Andy Irvine, The Willows, Kongero, Sam Kelly & Ruth Notman, Kitty Macfarlane, Bob Fox, Moirai, Katie Spencer, Barry Coope, Winter Wilson, Nick Hart, Steve Turner, and Luke Jackson.

Alongside these concerts, the Guildhall Clubrooms will be open for the usual, intimate folk-club-rooms concerts, and some great singing – and these will be open to anyone with any of the concert tickets (subject to available space). There will also be music sessions in The Old Bell’s Tudor Bar, and fringe events on the Market Place with music, dancing, and the ever-popular craft fair.

Tickets are available and can be purchased on 01332 255800, or you can click here.

