Top guitarist Danny Bryant hits the stage at The Flowerpot in Derby

Check out the gig by Danny Bryant at The Flowerpot, Derby, on October 3.

The critically-lauded blues rock axeman brings his brand new release, Means of Escape, to the King Street venue soon.

Described by Classic Rock Magazine as a “national blues treasure” and by blues legend Joe Bonamassa as “a fantastic guitarist”, Danny has spent the last 20 years touring the world, with packed out club shows and world famous festivals in China, the USA, Canada, Europe and all points in between.

