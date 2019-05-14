Top stand-up Reginald D Hunter performs Facing The Beast at Derby Theatre

Don’t miss the chance to see top comedian Reginald D Hunter when he performs his new show Facing The Beast at Derby Theatre on June 9.

Celebrating his 20th anniversary as a comedian living and performing in the UK, the American stand-up is touring the country with his latest show.

Reginald’s searingly honest material has garnered him a popular fanbase that spans the generations. His appearances on television have included Have I Got News For You, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and the hugely popular BBC2 series Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The South and its equally successful follow-up Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The Border, both of which documented the growth of American popular song.

Reginald has been in the UK for more than two decades and in that time he has become one of the UK comedy industry’s best-known performers for his distinctive take on subjects including race and sexuality.

For ticket details, you can call the box office on 01332 593939 or you can click here.

