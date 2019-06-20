Top tribute Blondied make return visit to The Flowerpot in Derby

Blondie fans will be in for a treat when top tribute act Blondied return to The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, July 5.

Fronted by the look/sound-alike Michelle Hendriks, the aim of Blondied is to faithfully recreate the sound of Debbie Harry and Blondie and to capture the excitement and power of the band onstage for new and old fans alike.

The Blondied show includes all Blondie’s hits and more, from their raucous early records right up to the slick pop/rock that has become Blondie’s trademark in the 21st century. The show also includes some of Debbie Harry’s solo hits, such as French Kissing in the USA and I Want That Man.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £10.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions by clicking here.

