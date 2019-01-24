Escape the winter blues with Billy Liar at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre

Theatre fans looking for laughs to beat the winter blues should check out classic comedy Billy Liar at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre.

The play focuses on a northern lad who has an office job in a funeral parlour but longs to escape to London and become a writer.

He’s a compulsive liar but soon his lies catch up with him and he has to face the consequences.

Billy Liar, written by Keith Waterhouse and Willis Hall, will be presented by Tabs Productions from January 29 to February 2.

The production is the second in the seven-play rep season which celebrates the Pomegranate’s 70th anniversary.

There’s still time to catch the season opener, Arsenic and Old Lace which is running until Saturday, January 26.

For tickets, call 01246 345222 or book online, click here https://wwww.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk