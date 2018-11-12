Every Wetherspoons in Derbyshire ranked from best to worst

JD Wetherspoon is a well-loved national pub chain, popular for good value food and drink.

There are a number of Wetherspoons located around Derbyshire, but some are considered better than others, with visitors taking to TripAdvisor to rate them in terms of quality of food, service and experience.

Here is every Wetherspoons pub in the region ranked from the best to the worst:

1. The Portland Hotel

Boasting a central location in Chesterfield's historic town centre, customers here were impressed by the service from staff, clean facilities, varied menu and reasonable prices, earning it an impressive reviewer rating of four out of five.

2. The Wye Bridge House

This former private residence in the spa town of Buxton is rated highly for clean interior, scenic setting and delicious food menu.

Reviewers recommend visiting during the summer months to make the most of the beer garden, but note it can get busy inside during weekends and bank holidays.

3. Spa Lane Vaults

Visitors talk about the great food menu at this Chesterfield-based Wetherspoons, with the cheeseburger, pizza and mixed grill being among the more popular menu items.

It's also rated highly for its welcoming atmosphere and friendly bar staff.

4. The Red Lion

Rated as 'excellent' by 37 per cent of reviewers, The Red Lion hotel and restaurant was praised for its pretty village location, welcoming staff and tasty food.

Customers also say it offers a comfortable overnight stay for an affordable price.

5. The Observatory

Awarded an average four out of five rating, reviewers were impressed by The Observatory’s menu, particularly the curry, steak and pizza, while the reasonable prices for both food and drink kept visitors happy.

6. The Standing Order

Rated 'very good' by 37 per cent of reviewers, The Standing Order is described as "cheap and cheerful" by visitors, and commended for its good food, speedy service and cosy ambiance, offering a traditional British pub experience.

7. The Pillar of Rock

Awarded a rating of 'excellent' or 'very good' by more than 25 per cent of reviewers, this Wetherspoons is noted for its ideal location next to Bolsover Castle, providing an affordable venue where you can grab a bite to eat before exploring the sights in the area.

8. The Smithy Fold

Reviewers praise the cheap food menu of this Glossop-based Wetherspoons, particularly the eggs benedict from the breakfast items and the pizzas, earning it an average of 3.5 out of five overall.

9. The Crown

Described as a "typical Wetherspoons", visitors can expect good value food and drink, and friendly service at The Crown.

It is a popular lunch spot among reviewers, although it can get very busy, particularly on a Sunday.

10. The Thomas Leaper

While reviewers note that the interior of this Derby-based Wetherspoons is a bit tired, scruffy and dated, it wins others over for its affordably priced food and drink.

The breakfasts were among the most popular menu items, as well as the traditional fish and chips.

11. Babington Arms

Earning an average of 3.5 out of five from reviewers, the Babington Arms is considered a good haunt for a cheap beer and a bite to eat, with a great selection of real ales on offer.

However, the interior is described as dated and untidy by some, with others saying the service they received was poor.

12. The Waggon and Horses

Reviewers commend the reasonably priced 'steak night', 'curry Thursday' and nice environment at The Waggon and Horses, with the majority hailing it as a nice spot to enjoy a quick meal. Overall, the pub earned a 'very good' rating from 19 per cent of visitors.

13. The Sir Nigel Gresley

Given an 'excellent' rating from 18 per cent of reviewers, this Wetherspoons in Swadlincote mostly wins praise for its low priced food and drink, with a great selection on offer.

On the other hand, the pub falls down for its lack of cleanliness, noisy environment and slow service.