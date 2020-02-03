Explosive thrills in Unbelievable Science family show touring to Derbyshire

Captivating chemistry, phenomenal physics and bonkers biology feature in a family science extrvaganza presented by Morgan & West.

Magicians and time travellers Morgan & West have a secret past – they are legitimately qualified scientists, and now bring their love of enlightenment to the stage!

Expect explosive thrills and chemical spills when they bring their new show Unbelivable Science to Derby Theatre on February 17.

Tickets £12 or £10 (under 26). Call 01332 593939 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk