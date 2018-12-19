Families will have a ball this Christmas watching Cinderella at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a trip to the theatre and families will have a ball watching Cinderella at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre. Children’s TV presenter Naomi Wilkinson and Rhydian Roberts from X Factor star as Cinderella and Prince Charming. Grab your special glasses for a spectacular journey into a magical 3D land where winged creatures and giant spiders fly at you.

There’s a singalong of Baby Shark to keep the little ones happy and a range of hits from down the years including Blur’s Country House, Queen’s I Need Somebody to Love and George Ezra’s Shotgun.

Jokes about Brexit, Theresa May and England footballer Harry Kane bring a contemporary twist to the humour.

Cinderella runs at the Pomegranate until January 6.

Tickets from £13. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldhtheatres.co.uk.

Photo by Alex Harvey-Brown.