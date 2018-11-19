Former Bolshoi Ballet dancer choreographs Giselle which is touring to Derbyshire

Former Bolshoi Ballet soloist Konstantin Uralsky has directed and choreographed a production of Giselle which is dancing its way to Derbyshire.

The presentation tours to Buxton Opera House on Saturday, November 24.

Presented by The Russian State Ballet and Opera House, Giselle is the story of a gravely ill peasant girl who falls in love with a handsome prince. But when jealous rivals steal her fiance, the anguish is too much and the girl dies of a broken heart. The spirits of women betrayed before their wedding day return to take revenge on their cheating partners....can Giselle’s love save her prince from such fate?

Tickets £27-£36. Call 01298 72190 or go to https://www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

