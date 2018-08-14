George Ezra announces headline Nottingham date

George Ezra will play Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena next year as part of his first ever headline arena tour.

The tour takes in 10 arena shows across the UK and comes to Nottingham on March 12, 2019.

The announcement comes fresh from George headlining Boardmasters Festival and ahead of his long since sold-out autumn 2018 UK tour this November.

His acclaimed number one album Staying At Tamara’s is officially the biggest selling album released so far this year and remains in the top five of the official albums chart, 20 weeks after release, whilst his current single, Shotgun, became his first ever UK number one in June.

George said: “We’re going on tour and not just any tour, but the biggest run of dates that I will have ever played, ending at the O2 in London.

“Touring these new songs along with all of the first album has meant that the last year has been the most amazing twelve months imaginable, to all of you that have made a show so far, thank you.

“And to all of you that we will see next year, hold tight.

“Get practising those songs, polishing off your dancing shoes, let’s make it one to remember.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, August 17 and are priced at £31.70 and £42.90

Tickets are available on 0843 3733000, online at www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/george-ezra or in person at the Arena box office.