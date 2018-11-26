Gogglebox family the Siddiquis want your questions for their own live show in Derbyshire

Television’s Gogglebox family the Siddiquis will be delighting fans in their home county of Derbyshire with their hilarious take on modern life.

With a random assortment of clips and quips the trio will give an inside into their family life and living in Derby in a live show at the city’s Déda on Saturday, December 1.

You’ll be entertained by the musings of Dad (Sid) and his two sons Umar and Baasit. Join them to discuss everything from major news events to comical Derbyshire quirks.

Got a burning question for the Siddiquis? Now is your chance to ask! Send in your questions using the hashtag #askthesiddiquis. These will be picked out at random to be answered on the night. There will be special appearances from students from Déda and the University of Derby’s BA Dance course.

An Evening with the Siddiquis starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £15. To book, click here