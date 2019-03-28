Hear the new single from 5 Hills Out at free gig in Derby tonight

Derbyshire band 5 Hills Out will be giving fans a taste of their upcoming new single when they play a free gig.

The band will play at The Bliss in Derby tonight (Thursday, March 28) with two other bands, The Small Town Boys and Payton Saint.

5 Hills Out. Photo by Graham Whitmore.

Entitled The Snug Sessions and due for release on April 12 on download and streaming services, the double single is the band’s first release on their new record label, Culvert Collective Recordings.

The new release includes the song Cogs, a rallying folk-punk belter which is aimed at a society that continues to undervalue and underpay its workers.

Track two is entitled The Divide and is about sticking together through the current political unrest and climate of division.

This builds on their debut acoustic EP No Way In and their follow up EP Still Outside, which got the band nominated for best folk act 2018 on Radio Wigwam.

Based in Ashbourne, the band draws its members from Hulland Ward and Etwall too.

To listen to the single, click here: https://soundcloud.com/5hillsout