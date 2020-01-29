Here are ten of the best things to see and do in and around Derbyshire

How about watching some top plays, listening to great music or letting your teenager loose on a Lego robotics workshop?

These are some of the top attractions in and around Derbyshire over the coming days. Which one takes your fancy?

Award-winning actress Gwen Taylor, who was born in Derbyshire, stars in The Croft which is running at Derby Theatre until Saturday, February 1.

Presented by The Original Theatre Company and written by Ali Milles, this thrilling play is set in a remote Scottish village where the lives of three women from different eras are interwined by the community’s dark history. These women search for love in the midst of great danger.

Gwen Taylor is best known for playing the title role in the ITV sitcom Barbara, as well as Anne Foster in Coronation Street, Peggy Armstrong in Heartbeat, Rita Simcock in A Bit of A Do, for which she was nominated for a BAFTA TV Best Actress Award, and Amy in Duty Free. Gwen’s big-screen credits include Another Mother’s Son, The Lady in the Van and Monty Python's Life of Brian. Last year she toured the UK in The Lady Vanishes, which visited Derby Theatre.

Tickets to see The Croft are priced from £20. Go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk/the-croft or call 01332 593939.

Angela Hulme (Nightshade), Jake Hornsey (Hansel)< Samantha Provart (Gretel) and Rebecca Towner-Yates (Bluebell) in Hansel and Gretel which opens at New Mills Art Theatre on Saturday, January 31.

Farcial humour, over-the-top characters and more innuendo than you can shake a stick at are promised in The Adult Panto: Peter Panties which will be staged at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Thursday, January 30.

A cast of three will play all the characters in this corruption of J.M. Barrie’s classic Peter Pan.

Performer Nick Hooton, who plays Captain Hook said: “Peter Pan is such an amazing story with so many characters so it gives us a lot to play with.

Pippa Johnson who plays Windy (Wendy in the original) amongst many other characters said: “In our version Windy is afraid of heights which may make flying to Neverland a challenge!”

Ariel Posen plays at The Flowerpot in Derby on Thursday, January 30.

Tilly Howes who plays the title role of Peter said: “I have performed in family pantomimes but this is my first adult panto and I can’t wait to get out there and see how the audiences respond”.

Peter Panties is staged by the Market Theatre Company. Tickets cost £18.90, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.

Paradise Moon is a new musical play and the first offering from Tall Tales Productions.

The creation will be premiered at the Woodlands Theatre, Allestree, from January 30 to February 1.

Paul Carrack is performing at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday, February 2.

In this 80s-themed show, a community centre is about to be closed due to government austerity measures. Carla Moon is battling to save the centre, unaware that her past is about to catch up with her and change her life and that of her community’s forever.

Tickets to see Paradise Moon cost £12. Go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/paradisemoon

How about building a Lego robot and programming it to move and make some noise?

A Lego robotics workshop, suitable for 14+ years, will be held at Normanton Library, Derby, on Saturday, February 1 at 2pm.

Tickets cost £15. Go to www.derbylive.co.uk/whats-on/lego-robotics-workshop or call 01332 255800.

Listen to Stu & Dave (Birdy) perform country and pop songs from the 50s and 60s at Uppertown Social Centre, near Ashover, on Saturday, February 1.

Tickets £8 including supper Go to www.uppertown.org or call 07966 154798.

The Jive Aces, who are the country’s top swing and jive band and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists, bring their new show to Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Friday, January 31.

From beginning to end the show is full of colour, 40s and 50s songs and rhythms and a dash of rock ‘n’ roll. The setlist includes classics made famous by Louis Prima, Bobby Darin, The Andrews Sisters and Ella Fitzgerald and original numbers from The Jive Aces’ ten studio albums.

Vintage pin-up dancing, singing and tapping showgirls, Kara Lane, Lottie B, Antonio Socci and Grazia Bevilacqua will be The Jive Aces’ special guests.

The show was premiered at last summer’s Edinburgh Fringe to sold out crowds.

Tickets to see The Jive Aces cost £22. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.

Legendary musician Paul Carrack, who wrote How Long when he was lead singer with Ace and achieved Grammy-nominated The Living Years and Over My Shoulder as a member of Mike and the Mechanics, will be performing at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday, February 2.

Tickets from £40.59. Go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or call 0114 278 9789.

Fancy the fun and laughter of a pantomime? Check out Hansel and Gretel which is running at New Mills Art Theatre on January 31, February 1, 2, 7 and 8.

Jake Hornsey and Samantha Provart play the title characters who are abandoned in the woods by their mean stepmother Hildegarde (Debbie Howe) because the family is very poor. Hansel and Gretel are lured to the cottage of Nightshade the witch (Angela Hulme) who wants to feed them sweets to fatten them up so she can eat them but, with the help of good fairy Bluebell (Rebecca Towner-Yates), the children survive by pushing the witch into an oven.

The panto includes a handsome Prince Johann (Grant Quigley) who falls for the lovely Heather (Melissa Lee Steele). Heather is the daughter of the panto dame Peggy Pumpernickel (Darren Cooper) and sister of daft Wally (Stewart Bowden).

Details: Tickets £12 or £10 (under 16s). Go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/arttheatrepantomime or call 07983 344 862.

Singer-songwriter and internationally renowned guitarist Ariel Posen will be performing at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Thursday, January 30.

He’ll be playing selections from his debut solo album, How Long, which moves from rootsy blues to rhythm ‘n’ blues to to melodic rock ‘n’ roll.

As a member of the roots-rock band The Bros Landreth, Ariel accepted a Juno Award for the group’s debut album, Let it Lie.

Tickets to see Ariel Posen cost £16. Go to www.rawpromo.co.uk or call 01332 834438.

Hit comedy thriller The 39 Steps will be performed by Rumpus Theatre Company at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, from February 4 to 8.

Meanwhile, Rumpus is staging Alan Ayckbourn’s comedy Time and Time Again about a straying fiancee, a know-it all boss and a garden gnome at the Pomegranate until Saturday, February 1.

Tickets to see The 39 Steps or Time and Time Again cost £22. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.