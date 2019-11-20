Herman’s Hermits, The Merseybeats and The Marmalade rock Chesterfield in Sixties Gold show

If you love Sixties music, you’ll want to grab tickets for a show featuring five big names from that era.

Herman’s Hermits, The Merseybeats, The Marmalade, Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders and Love Affair’s Steve Ellis will be performing at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on Thursday, November 21.

One of the biggest bands of the Sixties, Herman’s Hermits are now celebrating their 55th anniversary. The group has chalked up 23 hit singles, ten hit albums, sold in excess of 75 million records and appeared in three major films. Hits include There’s A Kind Of Hush, Silhouettes, Can’t You Hear My Heart Beat?, Wonderful World and A Must to Avoid.

The Merseybeats achieved chart success with songs such as Sorrow, I Think of You, and Wishin’ and Hopin’. Renowned for their greaat harmonies, The Marmalade were the champions of the Scottish Beat in 1968. Chart-toppers include Lovin’ Things, Reflections of My Life, Falling Apart at The Seams, Cousin Norman and their Lennon & McCartney composed number one smash hit Ob-la-Di Ob-la-Da. Wayne Fontana & The Mindbenders are also celebrating their 55th anniversary. Their first hit in 1964, Um, Um, Um, Um, Um, Um, was followed by The Game Of Love, Pamela Pamela and Groovy Kind Of Love.

Steve Ellis is the original lead vocalist and founder of Love Affair who had five top 20 singles, including their number one Everlasting Love.

Tickets for Sixties Gold 2019 cost £37.90. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.

READ THIS: Mike Pender from The Searchers heads The Sensational 60s Experience.

