High Peak indie rock artist Peak Low will launch new single

A High Peak soloist, whose songs have been championed by BBC presenters, will release a new single next month.

Peak Low, the alias of indie rock artist Nathan Till, will release his creation, entitled Prey, on February 27. Prey is a song about the misogynist and chauvinist habits inherited by all men from their patriarchal forefathers.

Artwork on Peak Low's new single, Prey.

Formerly the head honcho behind highly respected Ghosts of Social Networks, Peak Low has achieved multiple spot plays across BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 music, Radio X and BBC Introducing Manchester. BBC radio supporters include Huw Stephens, Steve Lamacq and Tom Robinson.

With more singles planned and live shows being unveiled in the next few weeks, 2020 is set to be a breakthrough year for Peak Low.

Listen to Prey by clicking here.

Find out more about Peak Low at www.facebook.com/PeakLowMusic or Twitter @PeakLowMusic or Instagram : @peaklowmusic

Wr@jpimedia.co.uk