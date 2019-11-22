Jesus Jones will play entire Liquidizer album live at Derby gig

Alternative rock band Jesus Jones are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Liquidizer, by playing it live in its entirety at a gig in Derby.

The group will also perform their biggest hits at The Flowerpot on Saturday, November 30.

Liquidizer, which spawned the singles Never Enough and Info Freako, sold more than 80,000 copies to earn Jesus Jones a silver disc.

Their second album, Doubt, went into the UK charts at number one and gave the band their first gold disc. Massive sales around the world saw Doubt go platinum in America where sales topped one million and in Canada. This was driven by the chart-topping single Right Here, Right Now which was a huge hit on MTV.

Tickets to see Jesus Jones in Derby cost £17.50. Go to www.rawpromo.co.uk

