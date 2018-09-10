Johnny Cash fans vote for their favourite song

‘I Walk the Line’ has been crowned the top Johnny Cash hit by UK fans, according to new research by tribute act the Johnny Cash Roadshow.

The research, which surveyed 1,000 Cash fans across the UK, positioned ‘Ring of Fire’ and ‘Hurt’ as the second and third top hits, where a massive 40% of respondents felt they didn’t listen to the artist enough.

The survey comes as fans will mark 15 years since Johnny Cash died on September 12, following a famous 50=year long career with more than 90 million records

sold worldwide.

The only tribute act endorsed by the Cash family, the Johnny Cash Roadshow will be marking this milestone by playing at Buxton Opera House on September 13, one of a string of shows throughout the country this month.

Country musician Clive John, who stars as the Man in Black in the show, said: “It’s hard to believe that it has been 15 years since Johnny Cash sadly passed away, although it is clear his legacy continues to thrive. Through the Johnny Cash Roadshow we have worked hard to create a show that provides a real insight into Cash’s life and musical career and will look forward to honouring the 15 year milestone with fans this September.”

The Johnny Cash Roadshow is a fitting celebration of the life and work of the legendary Johnny Cash. The show features a live band, brass section and the Carter Sisters.

Tickets £20.50-£22.50. Call 01298 72190 or go to https://www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk