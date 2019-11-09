Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band plug new album at Buxton concert

Grammy nominated guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd will be performing with his band at Buxton Opera House.

Kenny has sold millions of albums worldwide and has supported The Rolling Stones, Eagles, Bob Dylan, Aerosmith, BB King and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

He and his band are on tour to promote this year’s album release The Traveler.

Kenny’s song Blue on Black (From ‘Trouble Is...’) was recently covered by Five Finger Death Punch and Brian May with all proceeds going to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Catch Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band playing in Buxton on Wednesday, November 13.

Tickets £33.50. Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.co.uk or call 01298 72190.

