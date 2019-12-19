Kerry Ellis and Queen Machine will rock you at Derby Arena

West End leading lady Kerry Ellis will join tribute stars Queen Machine and the London Philharmonic Orchestra to celebrate rock band Queen’s greatest hits at Derby Arena.

Making their UK touring debut, Queen Machine are the go-to tribute band for the Official International Queen Fan Club and are one of the most popular bands in their native Denmark and neighbouring Scandinavian countries where they repeatedly sell out shows.

Kerry Ellis originated the role of Meat, in Queen musical We Will Rock You. She has gone on to forge a long-standing musical relationship and friendship with Queen guitarist Brian May, who describes the stage star as having “Britain’s most beautiful voice”. He produced her debut album Anthems, and they jointly released the follow up Golden Days in 2017.

Since forming in 2018, the London Symphonic Rock Orchestra have recorded for Sir Cliff Richard’s Rise Up album and performed live with the Trevor Horn Band on Trevor Horn Reimagines The 80s at the Southbank Centre.

The tour will be conducted by Matthew Freeman, a platinum and gold disc award-winning conductor and arranger. He originally reworked the music of Queen for the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in 2011 and conducted their Symphonic Queen concerts at the Royal Albert Hall in 2011 and 2014. The Symphonic Queen album was released in 2016.

Queen Machine Symphonic featuring Kerry Ellis will be at Derby Arena on April 17, 2020.

Tickets are priced at £37-£57, available by calling 01332 255800, visit www.derbylive.co.uk or from the Sales and Information Centre on the Market Place, Derby.