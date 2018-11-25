Ladies Night at Dobbies Chesterfield supports Teenage Cancer Trust

Present list starting to spiral out of control? Worried when to book in those essential beauty treatments before the office party?

Fear not, Dobbies’ festive Ladies Night is back with a bang for 2018. With fizz and canapés on arrival and a variety of entertainment, pampering treatments and exclusive offers available, Dobbies will have you Christmas-ready in no time.

The jam-packed evening is the perfect opportunity to catch up with friends while making a start on gift buying or stocking up on seasonal treats. With tickets available for just a £1 donation to Teenage Cancer Trust, shoppers will enjoy an evening of indulgent shopping having donated to a good cause.

The event will run on Thursday, November 29, from 5pm to 9pm at Dobbies Chesterfield, Highwood Way, Barlborough Links, and tickets are available to purchase in-store in advance or on the night.