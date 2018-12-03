Lady Maisery among performers in new Christmas show touring to Chesterfield

Five of the English folk scene’s most inventive artists are joining forces for a one-off collaboration entitled Awake Arise - A Christmas Show For Our Times.

The concert is touring to Chesterfield Parish Church on Tuesday, December 11, at 7.30pm.

Award-winning trio Lady Maisery (Hannah James, Rowan Rheingans and Hazel Askew) have for nearly a decade produced exquisite vocal harmony.

The beguiling musical partnership of Jimmy Aldrige and Sid Goldsmith complete the line-up, bringing outstanding vocals, sensitive instrumentation and powerful social conscience.

Tickets £16.50. To book online, click here