Last chance to see Gwen Taylor in The Lady Vanishes at Derby Theatre

There’s still time to catch BAFTA-nominated actress Gwen Taylor in The Lady Vanishes at Derby Theatre.

Gwen, who was born in Derbyshire, leads the cast in the quick-witted stage adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s film.

When a socialite’s travelling companion suddenly disappears, she is perplexed to find that all the other passengers deny ever having seen her. But with the help of a musician, she turns detective, and together they try to solve the mystery of why the lady vanished...

The production by the Classic Thriller Theatre Company ends its run at Derby Theatre tonight (Saturday, October 12). Tickets £20.50. Call 01332 59 39 39 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk.

