Last Night of the Proms concert in Duffield

Enjoy the atmosphere of Last Night of the Proms in an evening of music and song which will be presented by Duffield Arts Festival.

The concert will be hosted at Ecclesbourne School on Friday, October 25, starting at 7.30pm.

Performing on the night will be the Derwent Valley Wind Band who will play the traditional tunes but also mixed in will be music from the films and musicals along with a few surprises. The band perform under the musical direction of Russell Bevan and cover all genres of music. The youngest member of the band was born at around the time the oldest member retired so a great mixture of ages will bring a richness to the concert.

The band will be joined by soprano Linda Perry-Smith who lives in Ashbourne and has a Masters in Vocal Performance from the Birmingham Conservatoire.

Linda will also be joined by Belcanto, a male voice chorus based in the Amber Valley.

The performance will include the well-loved Edward Elgar’s Pomp & Circumstance March No. 1 (to part of which Land of Hope and Glory is sung), H Thomas Arne’s Rule, Britannia! and Hubert Parry’s Jerusalem.

Jonathan Leach, founder and coordinator of Duffield Arts Festival, said: “It is important that we celebrate what we have in common and what better way to do it with the rousing performance of Last Night of the Proms. Here you can sing your heart out and enjoy a throughly great evening of music. The Duffield Arts Festival was set up to promote inclusivity and what better way to celebrate this than with a final concert before Brexit!”

Tickets £11 and £9. Go to www.derbylive.co.uk



