Laugh off the winter blues with Ayckbourn's Time and Time Again at Chesterfield's Pomegranate Theatre

Fancy a laugh? Check out Alan Ayckbourn’s comedy Time and Time Again at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre.

Rumpus Theatre Company’s production opens tonight (Tuesday, January 28) and runs until Saturday, February 1, with performances nightly at 7.30pm and matinees on Wednesday at 2pm and Saturday at 3pm.

Time and Time Again is a lively comedy involving characters such as a straying fiancee and her sports-mad partner, a poetic dreamer, a know-it all boss..and a garden gnome.

Tickets £22. Call 0124 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk