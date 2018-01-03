Laughs and thrills in Chesterfield Pomegranate’s play season

Two comedies, Caught In The Net and Weekend Breaks, and a thriller, The Signalman, feature in the first theatrical offerings of 2018 at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre.

The Spring Play Season, running from January 16 to February 3, will see Rumpus Theatre Company and Tabs Productions working with a string of actors to bring the scripts to life. Television actor John Lyons (pictured), who played DS Toolan in A Touch of Frost, is the star name in Caught In The Net which launches the season. This farce, written by Ray Cooney, focuses on an ordinary taxi driver with an extraordinary private life....he has two wives, runs two homes and an extremely tight schedule. Caught In The Net will be staged at the Pomegranate from January 16 to 20. John Godber’s comedy Weekend Breaks will be aired at the Pomegranate from January 23 to 27. Martin Dawson leaves his wife, gives up his teaching job and takes up TV script writing, much to the disapproval of his parents. A weekend break could be what they all need to revive that loving family feeling. The Signalman, a spine-chilling play based on Charles Dickens’ classic ghost story, rounds off the season. Who is the faceless figure by the tunnel warning the haunted signalman? Find out from January 30 to February 3.

Tickets £20, £19 (concessions) or £17 (child) per play or see three plays for the price of two. To book, visit www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.