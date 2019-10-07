Little Dog, Lower the Tone, Luke Eaton, ziPt play Matlock gig in aid of Cystic Fibrosis Trust

Kind-hearted Derbyshire musicians are giving their services free of charge at a concert to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

The fundraiser will take place at The Loft, Matlock, on Saturday, October 19.

Matlock’s own Little Dog, pictured, will headline the concert. The band play rhythm and blues covers in a repertoire which features a mix of Dr Feelgood with a pinch of The Pirates and bluesy soul.

Recently formed Lower the Tone, who play soul, funk and blues, are also on the bill. This group includes four members of the Steaming Isaacs and one member who performed in the 1960s band Henna and the Redheads.

Soloist Luke Eaton, 18, from Wirksworth will play covers and originals taking inspiration from Radiohead, Elliot Smith and The Beatles. When not performing solo, Luke plays in the bands Marvin’s Revenge and Skarambe.

Opening the show will be ziPt, comprising Rob Lee and Paul Hopkinson who founded The Pitz. Catch their covers of songs by The Beatles, Bob Dylan and Rolling Stones.

Money raised on the night through donations and a raffle will help beat cystic fibrosis –a life shortening genetic condition which slowly destroys the lungs and digestive system – only half live to celebrate their 40th birthday. The faulty gene is carried by two million people in the UK.

The concert starts at 7pm. Admission is free.