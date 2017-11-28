Little Mix announce Derbyshire date - vote for your favourite song now

Little Mix have announced a new summer tour for 2018, including a date in Derbyshire.
Tickets for the tour go on sale this week with the girls set to perform at The 3aaa County Ground in Derby on Thursday July 19.
