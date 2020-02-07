Macbeth has blood on his hands at Derby Theatre

Shakespeare’s bloodiest thriller Macbeth will be performed in Derby ahead of a national tour.

The production will be staged at Derby Theatre from March 3 to 14, 2020.

Members of the cast include Rikki Chamberlain (Flashdance, Selladoor), Martin Johnston (Harry Potter & The Cursed Child, Palace Theatre), Adam Karim (Years and Years, BBC One), David Nellist (Taboo, BBC One), Paul Tinto (1917, Universal Studios), Danielle Kassaraté (The Color Purple, Leicester Curve) and Daniel Kendrick (We Anchor In Hope, Bunker Theatre),

This adaptation of the Bard’s tragedy is directed by Douglas Rintoul, following his acclaimed work on a UK tour of The Crucible.

Douglas is the artistic director at Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch which has joined forces with Derby Theatre to produce Macbeth following successful collaborations n Abigail's Party, Abi and One Man, Two Guvnors.

Tickets for Macbeth at Derby Theatre are priced from £10. Call 01332 593939 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk/macbeth