Military Wives get the red carpet treatment at Derby's Showcase cinemas

The red carpet premiere of comedy drama, Military Wives,will be screened live at Showcase Cinema de Lux Derbyshire and Showcase Cinema Derby tonight, Monday, February 24.

Military Wives, starring BAFTA winner Kristen Scott Thomas and BAFTA nominee Sharon Horgan, tells the inspirational true story of the Military Wives Choirs, a charity bringing women closer through singing. The film follows a group of women from different backgrounds who come together to support each other whilst their partners are away serving in Afghanistan. Through life’s most difficult moments, they find themselves becoming part of a global movement.

The official premiere, which will be broadcast across all Showcase Cinemas and Showcase Cinemas de Lux, will be hosted by Lorraine Kelly and includes a live performance from the Military Wives Choirs.

Showcase Cinemas is also offering all military personnel two for one tickets when the film opens on March 6. Military ticket prices start from £7.50 and are available at the box office.

Mark Barlow, UK general manager of Showcase Cinemas said: “Military Wives is a very special film, one that doesn’t come around very often, so we’re thrilled to be broadcasting the premiere at our UK cinemas. We wanted to give film-lovers a night to celebrate the inspirational women in the Military Wives Choirs and an opportunity to feel part of the red carpet premiere, as well as an advance screening.

“Alongside the release of the film, we’re proud to offer two for one tickets to all military personnel, rewarding their heroic efforts and service to the country.”

The premiere of Military Wives will be shown at all Showcase and Showcase Cinema de Lux locations tonight, with the live satellite stream starting at 6.30pm.

Tickets can be booked online at www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/film-info/military-wives-premiere

