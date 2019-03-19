More names added to line up for 2019 Y Not Festival

More names have been announced for this year's Y Not Festival.
Joining the already announced headliners Elbow, Two Door Cinema Club and Foals at the Derbyshire festival this year will be Reverend and the Makers, The Streets' frontman Mike Skinner (DJ set), grime star Wretch 32, rock duo Band of Skulls and DJ Jax Jones.
Line-up announced for 2019 Y Not Festival
Other names added to the line-up include Redlight, Boston Manor, Beans on Toast and Pulled Apart by Horses, Pretty Vicious, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Allusinlove, Patawawa and Lion.
And away from the music, there's a great line up of comedy as well, with Never Mind the Buzzcocks' Phil Jupitus and Britain's Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy as well as Shappi Khorsandi, Mo Omar, Simon Evans, Thomas Green, Andre Vincent, Ramond and Mr Timpkins, Daniel Muggleton, Kelly Convey and Thomas Green.
Other artists on the bill for this year's event, which takes place at Pikehall from July 25-28 include Foals, Wolf Alice, Franz Ferdinand, You Me At Six, Happy Mondays, Echo and the Bunnymen, Professor Green, Pigeon Detectives, The Damned, and many more.
There's also a range of entertainment taking place at Flamingo Jacks. Catch the UK’s finest drag with Mariah and Friendz, chant along to Wonderwall with the definitive tribute band Noasis, or join the choice? with the all-singing, all-dancing church service Oh My God! It's the Church. Also on offer is Hip Hop Karaoke, Guilty Pleasures, Rhythm of the 90s, The Karaoke Hole, The In-Here Bros, Lounge Kittens, Old Dirty Brasstards, The Horn Division and John Leathers Tarantino Disco.
Tickets are now on sale for the festival, with tier three tickets priced at £129.50, plus fees and postage.
For more information, or to buy tickets, visit the website.
