Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra is inviting you to A Night At The Movies.

That’s the title of their concert at the town’s Winding Wheel on Sunday, December 9, at 7.30pm.

Highlights will include Fanfare for the Common Man by Aaron Copland, Dvořák’s 9th Symphony (2nd movement), Delibes’ Flower Duet, a dash or two of John Williams, Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings and more, all topped off with our Christmas favourites.

Tickets £10 in advance, £12 on door, call 01246 273767.