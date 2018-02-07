Bake Off star teams up with Sinfonia Viva for tasty fundraising bash

Sinfonia Viva, the Derby-based orchestra of the East Midlands, is teaming up with Andrew Smyth, finalist of the 2016 Great British Bake Off, for an evening of musical treats and fabulous eats.

The ticket-only event will be held in the atrium of the University of Derby, Kedleston Road, on Friday, March 2.

The doors open and drinks served from 6.30pm and a show starts at 7pm.

Guests will be treated to a live baking demonstration by Andrew Smyth – an engineer by day - who will also talk about his experiences reaching the final of The Great British Bake Off, sharing some of his baking tips and explaining the science behind them.

A Sinfonia Viva string quartet will then provide the musical entertainment as guests have the chance to sample some tasters of the baked goodies.

General admission tickets are £20 a head and those opting for a £26 Fabulous Foodie ticket will also be served a glass of prosecco and canapes on arrival.

The event is a fundraising event for Sinfonia Viva – an orchestra and music charity that works with people most in need on a range of inclusive creative projects including young people, carers, elderly people with dementia, individuals with additional needs as well as children, young people and adults in hospitals and hospices.

Andrew Smyth explained: “I am delighted to be joining Sinfonia Viva for what promises to be an out of this world baking show! The theme for the evening is space. I’m hoping to stir the audience’s curiosity and tastebuds by exploring the incredible engineering that takes us into space.

“It reflects my love not just for baking and the science behind successful recipes but also for engineering which continues to be my career.

“This year will be particularly busy as I have several engagements to appear at science festivals around the UK and Ireland so this will be a glimpse of what I will be doing at those events.

“The evening will also be made even more special with performances by Sinfonia Viva’s string quartet so guests can enjoy live classical music as well as a taste of what I prepare at the show.”

Sinfonia Viva chief executive Peter Helps concluded: “Andrew has been so supportive of the event - taking the idea to heart and contributing so much. We are also grateful for the support of the University of Derby in hosting this event which we hope will raise a lot of money and enable us to expand our creative work in local communities.

“Our vision for the orchestra is to make orchestral music accessible to all and our creative work has won national acclaim - bringing together people of all ages and our professional musicians to create exceptional music that stirs the emotions.

“Our fund raising and giving campaign #weare35 was launched as part of our 35th anniversary celebrations last year when people’s generosity helped us we exceed our target of working with 3,500 across the region.

“Looking to the future, events such as this will enable us to continue our ground breaking work and expand this into other areas to benefit even more people.”

Tickets for the event are available at www.vivaorch.co.uk or by calling 0333 666 3366.