Boyzlife featuring Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy reschedule Sheffield show

Boyzlife, featuring members of two of the biggest boy bands in history, have released rescheduled tour dates.

Brian McFadden from Westlife and Keith Duffy from Boyzone will be performing at nine venues across the country next autumn, including Sheffield Foundry on September 15.

The unmissable Boyzlife show has already been performed for more than 20,000 adoring fans since the pair joined forces in 2016.

Boyzlife were originally due to play in Sheffield last month but the show was postponed because of Boyzone’s 25th anniversary touring commitments.

Tickets are priced from £28.50 and can be bought by calling 0844 249 1000 or buy online by clicking herek. Tickets bought for the original dates are valid for the rescheduled performances.