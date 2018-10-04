Breaking News: Tickets on sale next week for Olly Murs tour dates

Tickets go on sale next week to see star name Olly Murs, who is back with a new UK arena tour.

You can see him action at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, on May 6, and Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena on May 24.

Following the release of his swaggering new single Moves featuring Snoop Dogg, Olly Murs returns with his dazzling new album You Know I Know, out on November 9, on RCA Records.

You Know I Know is a landmark release for Olly Murs who celebrates a decade at the top with this, his sixth album, two discs that feature a brand-new album and a sparkling hits collection of songs everyone knows.

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Friday, October 12.

For the Nottingham gig, tickets can be purchased online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/olly-murs or via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA. For the Sheffield appearance, they can be obtained from www.flydsaarena.co.uk or by phone on 0114 256 5656.

Photo credit: Crowns and Owls