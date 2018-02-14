Bumper crop of bands lined up at Bearded Theory

Mercury and Brit-nominated chart-toppers Blossoms (pictured) are the final main stage headline act to be announced for Bearded Theory.

Alongside Eliza Carthy and The Wayward Band who are also announced (performing on the Woodland Stage), they join a line-up including Robert Plant & The Sensational Shape Shifters, Jimmy Cliff, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Sleaford Mods, Jake Bugg, Idles and many more for Bearded Theory Festival 2018.

This 100 per cent independent, family friendly festival is to take place on May 24-27 at Catton Hall, near Walton-on-Trent, South Derbyshire.

Blossoms are a five-piece indie-rock band from Stockport who, in a relatively short space of time, have become one of the hottest young British bands on the circuit.

Also added to the bill is English traditional folk powerhouse Eliza Carthy who, along with the 12-strong Wayward Band, will celebrate her long and varied career in folk music within the beautiful setting of Bearded Theory’s Woodland Stage.

They will be performing songs from their critically acclaimed album Big Machine (produced by Jim Sutherland) which resents a healthy slice of everything good that is happening in traditional music now, across a sparkling spectrum of sound

As already announced, Bearded Theory have secured a rare festival performance by Robert Plant, one of the world’s greatest rock and roll voices, to headline on Saturday. The former Led Zeppelin frontman will bring The Sensational Space Shifters, who have been selling out venues around the world, and will be performing a set full of classic hits and new material.

Aa you would expect from Bearded Theory Festival, joining Robert Plant on the bill is an exceptional and diverse collection of live acts, including Sunday headliner Jimmy Cliff, Scottish indie legends The Jesus & Mary Chain, local boy Jake Bugg, Electronic Punk Duo Sleaford Mods and English punk sensations Idles alongside classic festival acts such as Fun Lovin Criminals, The Coral, Sleeper, Dub Pistols, and hundreds more over nine live stages.

Alongside unquestionably their biggest, boldest and most diverse line-up to date, Bearded Theory will also be providing a huge variety of non-musical entertainment over the weekend.

The biggest new addition is the One Big Showcase stage, a large stage for unsigned bands, which received over 2,000 applications for this stage alone. The festival has also added a Theatre Stage and the Kettle End of Universe; a quiet area based around a campfire.

The Woodland will welcome Funhouse Comedy for the first time – they are taking over the stage daily from midnight, providing laughs aplenty well into the early hours, and have confirmed a stunning line up featuring the likes of Tom Wrigglesworth, Scott Bennett, Rob Mullholland, Sean Percival, Susan Murray, Wes Zaharuk and many more

The Pallet Stage will have a little makeover, we welcome back Maui Waui, Magical Sounds and the Convoy Cabaret. Rogues Hideout (for teenagers) is being made bigger for the evening show, The Ship returns with a different music selection and Something Else Tea Tent will be providing everyone with cake and rebels once again. The Earth Area, the innovative and unique on-site School, and the free Children’s Village will remain as before.

Family camping has also once again been extended with an additional two fields secured, to ensure maximum comfort and enjoyment for the many thousands of families who attend the festival every year. This option should be selected at the time of ticket purchase.

All tickets and coach transport options available via www.beardedtheory.co.uk