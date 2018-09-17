Bumper crop of gigs coming up at The Diamond in Sutton

Doors fans are in for a treat at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield on Thursday, September 20, when tribute show The Doors In Concert is performed.

Entry to see this act from Europe in action at the Stoney Street-based venue is members £6/non-members £7.50.

On, Friday, September 21, it’s the turn of Zee Zee Tops with their tribute to the very best of ZZ Top. Entry is members £6/non-members £7.50.

The Fabulous Kommitments will be in action on Saturday, September 22. Entry is members £7.50/non-members £9.

Finally, on Sunday, September 23, there is an afternoon gig, running from 2pm-6pm, featuring Old Red Eyes with their tribute to the sounds of both The Beautiful South and The Housemartins.

Entry is £5 and there will be food available all afternoon.

For more, see www.thediamonduk.com