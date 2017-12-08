Cadet band to play latest fundraising concert in Long Eaton

The Band of Derbyshire Army Cadet Force (ACF) will be taking to the stage in Long Eaton to help to raise money for a number of local charities by taking part in a festive concert.

The Christmas Concert is organised by The Rotary Club of Long Eaton and is now in its sixth year.

Although it was hoped the initial event in 2012 would be a success, it was supposed to be a one-off. However, thanks to the support of local people the event now takes place on an annual basis with the organisers being delighted to continue raising money for charities including Framework, Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre in Skegness and Aquabox.

Tickets are on sale for this year’s concert on Saturday, December 16, being held at May Hall, Trent College, Long Eaton.

Event organiser Phil Giles, a member of The Rotary Club of Long Eaton and the chairman of East Midlands Reserve Forces and Cadets Association’s (RFCA) Derbyshire County Committee, explained: “The first performance in 2012 was organised specifically to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of HM The Queen. Although in the early days there were no event sponsors to call on to help with running costs, this has since improved fantastically.

“Since 2014, the money from the sale of every ticket and the money from the purchase of every raffle ticket purchased during the event has been donated to charity. The income from all of the concerts to date has resulted in £17,700 being given to charity.

“In order to continue supporting charitable organisations in Derbyshire, I am hoping we can achieve maximum attendance at this year’s concert.”

The Band of Derbyshire ACF, that is made-up of both cadets and adult volunteers from the youth organisation, has been in training for months and commented that this performance is a highlight the whole group look forward to taking part in.

Adult volunteer Peter Ward is Derbyshire ACF’s Band Master. He said: “The Band of Derbyshire ACF is joined this year by members of Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Gwent and Powys, friends and ex members of the Band.

“We are so pleased that the concert is well supported by the Rotary Club. The cadets enjoy playing for an appreciative audience as it makes all of the practicing and hard work worthwhile. We are looking for young people aged 12 to 17 years to join the band and we will teach beginners to advanced players. If you are interested please get in touch with your local ACF detachment.”

Derbyshire ACF has detachments across the county including Derby, Chesterfield, Long Eaton, Buxton, Glossop, Ilkeston, New Mills, Matlock, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Ashbourne and Wirksworth.

To learn more about volunteering in your area with the ACF contact 01332 772025 ext. 21 or email em-der-ao1@rfca.mod.uk

To find out more about the concert or to buy your tickets, please contact Phil Giles on 01332 812067. The tickets are priced at £10 each.