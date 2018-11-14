Catch this dynamic duo’s Derby gig next month

Don’t miss a gig on December 8 by Scottish duo The Jellyman’s Daughter at the Lawns Hotel, Chellaston, Derby.

The music of The Jellyman’s Daughter lands squarely in the middle of a crossroads between bluegrass, post-rock, folk and soul. Mixing their unique vocal harmonies with wild and visceral cello, driving guitar and sweet mandolin, Emily and Graham write their songs together with a focus on doing something new.

The duo’s debut album, released in late 2014, established The Jellyman’s Daughter as something fresh and exciting, going on to tour the UK, Europe and Canada, and showcasing at Folk Alliance International in 2016 and 2017.

Now in 2018 the have released their second album, Dead Reckoning, a marked step forward in maturity, depth and scope while retaining the affinity that is the foundation of the duo’s sound. The Jellyman’s Daughter are touring extensively across the UK, Europe, USA and Canada, sustaining the momentum that has earned them exceptional praise so far.