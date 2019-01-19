City centre venue welcomes top Who tribute act

Fans of The Who won’t want to miss top tribute act Who’s Next at Derby’s Flowerpot on Friday, January 25.

Who’s Next capture a magical point in time when many believe that The Who were the greatest rock and roll band on earth.

Who’s Next’s live show aims to recreate this period in the early 1970s with the aid of authentic stage wear and instruments.

The result is a time capsule ride back to the days of Live at Leeds, The Isle of Wight Festival, Tanglewood and the Fillmore shows.

It is a must for any Who fan. Their set includes all of Pete Townshend’s classic pop songs from adrenaline-fuelled Mod classics such as I Can’t Explain, Substitute and Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere to the psychedelic imagery of Tommy’s Pinball Wizard, Sparks and Amazing Journey, not forgetting rock anthems like My Generation, Baba O’Riley and a show-stopping version of Won’t Get Fooled Again.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £10.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions as well as at www.rawpromo.co.uk