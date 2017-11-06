Come along to DCO’s Countdown To Christmas

Derby Concert Orchestra’s popular annual Countdown To Christmas concert can be enjoyed at Derby Cathedral on Saturday, December 9.

The concert starts at 7pm and will be conducted by Jonathan Trout.

The bumper programme of popular pieces includes Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins, a few surprises, plus carols and other festive favourites.

Tickets are £14 (£12 concessions), under 16s get in free with an adult.

They are available from Derby-based Foulds Music, orchestra members, on the door or at www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk