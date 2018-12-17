Cool sounds at The Flowerpot as Nine Below Zero return

Nine Below Zero return to The Flowerpot in Derby on Friday, December 21, for their latest gig in the city.

One of British rock’s most enduring and respected r’n’b combos, you can see them performing as part of their Live At The Marquee tour 2018.

You can see their iconic debut album performed with an eight-piece band for the first time ever.

Nine Below Zero formed in 1979 and named themselves after the famous Sonny Boy Williamson song. In 1980, they signed to A&M Records and released the seminal Live at the Marquee album. By the end of that year they had moved from selling out the Marquee to selling out the Hammersmith Odeon.

In 1981 their first studio album Don’t Point Your Finger was released and the band play alongside The Kinks and The Who. They also made appearances on the Old Grey Whistle Test and the South Bank Show. In 1982 they appeared on The Young Ones with the track Eleven + Eleven before releasing arguably their finest album Third Degree. The album’s iconic image was taken by none other than David Bailey.

In 1983 Dennis Greaves left to form The Truth and it is not until 1990 when Nine Below Zero got back together for a sell out 10th anniversary concert at the Town & Country Club. Since then the band have played alongside Chuck Berry, Brian May, Eric Clapton, Ray Davies, Bruce Willis, Jools Holland and Glenn Tilbrook

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £15.

For ticket availability and more information, see www.rawpromo.co.uk