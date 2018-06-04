Dan’s the man at Flowerpot

Dan Baird And Homemade Sin will be performing a gig at The Flowerpot in Derby on June 14.

Come and see the legendary frontman from Georgia Satellites on tour at the King Street venue with his own band and brand new album SoLow.

2018 is to be the busiest year yet for Homemade Sin, with tours confirmed for the US, Australia, UK, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Italy, Spain and appearances on several high profile festivals.

So, who are Homemade Sin?

You may remember Dan, he was the lead singer and chief songwriter with ’80s roots superstars, The Georgia Satellites and the composer of Keep Your Hands To Yourself. Every night in America, it is estimated that at least eight bands will be covering that number. Not bad for a song that has just celebrated its 30th birthday.

Joining Dan is fellow ex Satellite, drummer Mauro Magellan and founder member of Americana Hall Of Fame Lifetime Achievement winners Jason And The Scorchers, guitarist Warner E. Hodges. The lineup is completed by Micke Björk on bass.

The band has a reputation for being one of the best live acts on the circuit, appearing at the Sweden Rock festival in 2009 and 2016, Hard Rock Hell in 2011 and 2012. They also headlined the prestigious Kilkenny Festival in Ireland in 2012. 2017 sees them at the Ramblin’ Man Fair Festival, the Zwarte Cross Festival and more to be confirmed.

Support on the night comes from Last Great Dreamers.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £15. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk

Photo by Trudi Knight