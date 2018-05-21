Dance the night away with Disco Prophets at the Diamond

Check out The Disco Prophets in a gig at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield on May 27.

Enjoy a night of dance music with the entertaining seven-piece soul, funk and disco party band.

Fronted by three singers, The Disco Prophets will have you laughing and shaking your stuff in no time as they perform dancefloor classics from the 70s and 80s up to the present day.

Party like you just don’t care, to tunes by Pharrell, Michael Jackson, Earth Wind & Fire, Daft Punk, Chaka Khan, Chic and Bruno Mars, all played live by some of the most talented funk/soul musicians and singers in the area.

Doors are open from 7pm, tickets cost £5 on the door or £4 in advance (call 01623 456617 to pay by debit card). The Disco Prophets will perform live at 9.15pm and again at 10.30pm. There will be plenty of funky grooves to keep you dancing all night long.