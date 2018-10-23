Download Festival announces amazing line-up for 2019 - and here’s how to get your tickets

Download Festival, the world’s premier rock event, has announced Def Leppard, Slipknot, and Tool, as its 2019 headliners, plus 17 of the most exciting bands in rock, pop punk, hardcore and metal.

The three-day festival takes place from June 14-16, 2019, at the spiritual home of rock at Donington Park, Leicestershire.

Tickets will be on sale from 2pm on Thursday, October 25, at 2018 prices until Tuesday, November 6.

See downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets.

Classic rock powerhouse Def Leppard make their spectacular return to headline the Main Stage, playing the seminal album Hysteria in full and more, in what will be their only UK appearance of 2019.

The forerunners of the new wave British heavy metal movement have sold more than 100 million records and will rip through a full-throttle stadium-sized show, built on a foundation of classics like Pour Some Sugar On Me, Animals, Rock Of Ages and countless more.

Singer Joe Elliott said: “We are delighted to be going back to headline Download in 2019! The festival has a very special place in our hearts and it’s such a great place to play. We will be playing Hysteria in full - yes, in full! - plus a load more of the hits, and we are going to put on a very special show for our UK fans. Can’t wait to see you all there!”

Masked metallers Slipknot will also headline, where they stand as one of the most defining acts of the last two decades.

The sheer power of Slipknot has been proven with their pivotal appearances at the festival going down as things of legend. With a back catalogue of rock club classics Duality, Spit It Out, Before I Forget and Psychosocial, Slipknot’s elite status and enduring relevance makes them one of the most exciting acts in the world today.

An appearance 13 years in the making, Download is pleased to announce that Tool will be making their grand return to headline the festival. The Grammy award winning, multi-platinum, prog-metal titans are set to take fans on a grandiose career spanning journey from classic albums Undertow, Lateralus, and 10,000 Days.

Living guitar god Slash will be teaming up with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators to whip the crowd into a frenzy with the axeman’s signature riffs and one of the best vocalists in the world. Fresh off the release of their third album Living The Dream, rock fans will be doing the same when witnessing the dream line up hit the stage. Here I Go Again hit makers Whitesnake will take to the stage with the legendary David Coverdale on vocals.

Horror rock legend Rob Zombie will turn Download into his trademark twisted carnival with stomp-laden classics and new tracks. Trivium are coming back to take Download by the horns with their stomach-lurching, roaring metal as one of the genres most prolific and consistent acts. Swedish death metallers Amon Amarth known for their Viking lyrics make their return to Download.

Carcass are the vital, visceral death metal driving force that should be on every metal head’s bucket list. Revered Dutch symphonic metal outfit Delain are ready to slay, led by the world-class frontwoman Charlotte Wessels. Known for their unique take on hip-hop as well as their South African zef style, Die Antwoord are a welcome addition to Download. Also added are punk rock covers supergroup Me First And The Gimme Gimmes featuring members of NOFX, Foo Fighters, Lagwagon, and Swingin’ Utters delivering their trademark rapid-fire interpretations.

Download Festival’s Andy Copping said: “We’re incredibly excited to announce three legends as Download 2019 headliners. It’s not quite been 10,000 Days since we have been able to indulge in one of our favourite alt-rock bands, but after 13 years I am thrilled to announce Tool are finally making their long-awaited return to Download.

“Renowned for being one of the best live bands on the planet due to their one-of-a-kind performances, Slipknot are an incredible addition to the main stage. Last but not least, I am honoured to welcome true rock N’ roll legends Def Leppard to Download, who bring with them a UK exclusive chance to see Hysteria played in full.”

Download Festival is the home of rock music and takes place on the sacred grounds of Donington Park, which have been associated with rock since the 80s. The festival attracts icons of rock and metal to its main stage, plus some of the best and hottest new acts in the world. AC/DC, KISS, Metallica, Black Sabbath, Guns N’ Roses, Rage Against The Machine, Linkin Park and many more have all headlined its main stage.

For further information, please visit downloadfestival.co.uk.