Eco-festival returns for its sixth year with bumper line-up

Transition Belper’s Belper Goes Green has announced the full line-up for its sixth eco-festival, which takes place on June 1-3 at Belper Rugby Club.

The community-based weekend remains free to enter.

30 diverse acts will be hitting the solar powered stages over the weekend with the opening Friday night being an evening of psychedelia and experimental sounds.

Launching the festival is Graham Graham Beck, The Lords Of Valhalla, Shom and then headliners Paytron Saint, local custodians of epic indie fuzz-guitar.

Over the three stages on Saturday acts playing include Jonathan Tarpley, Jacks Got A Plan, Double Cross, Tony Stark, Robyn Wallis Johnson, Helen Gale, kitty & The Cadillacs, Molly May, Lucy Milford and Luna Cycle B. Meanwhile Sunday sees Dathan Horridge, Sue MacFarlane, Eliza P & the Misfits, Restless Soles Appalachian Dance and The John Martyneers.

New to Belper Goes Green this year is the Green Book Festival, a quiet space offering a little sanctuary and culture away from the rest of the entertainment. On the Sunday, it will see authors speaking about their work and a strong line-up of spoken word poets.

In the Fun Palace, organised by Woollen Woods creator Anne Clark, there will be two days of workshops and activities. Visitors will be able to learn new art, craft, scientific and recycling skills with bitesize lessons by taught by experts in their individual fields. As part of the area the team are organising a local photography competition, more details of which can be found at www.transition belper.org.

The Kids’ Zone, with help from the Derbyshire Toy Libraries, will have a huge range of games and toys available for just £1 per child. Children can play with a large range of outdoor toys, games and circus resources, plus Hook a Duck, Treasure Hunt, Craft Activities, Jumping Clay, Badge Making, Bubble Fun, Parachute Activities and Face-Painting by Abigail Sawyer.

From 6pm to 11pm on the Friday and 11am to 11pm on the Saturday and 12 noon to 10pm on Sunday, a CAMRA beer festival will be held in a marquee on the field. There will be a minimum of 40 beers and ten ciders and perries on sale. A wide range of styles, types and strengths of quality beer will be available from local and not so local breweries.

An organiser said: “Belper Goes Green really does have something for everyone this year. Whether it’s music, culture, food, crafts or well-being the environmentally focused festival has sought to cater for all areas of the community.”

Transition Belper can only do this because Transition Belper volunteers, rugby club volunteers, entertainers and workshop and activity leaders giving up their time freely.

For further information see www.transitionbelper.org