A Christmas Cracker is the name of a Belper Christmas Concert, taking place on Saturday, December 22, and featuring Derwent Brass.

The perfect family Christmas concert, it will feature festive music, sing-a-longs and carols.

The venue is St. Peters Church, Church Lane, Belper.

The concert commences at 7.30p. Doors open at 7pm and refreshments are available.

Tickets are available online at https://www.priorbooking.com/e/a-christmas-cracker-derwent-brass