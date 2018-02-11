Enjoy Four Seasons by candlelight at Derby Cathedral

The London Concertante chamber orchestra will be performing at Derby Cathedral on April 20.

The concert will feature a performance of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons by Candlelight.

The concert forms part of the the London Concertante’s tour of the UK. Headlined by Vivaldi’s eternal masterpieces, the ensemble WILL present an accompanying programme bursting with classical treats and hidden gems.

While perhaps Mozart’s spritely Eine Kleine Nachtmusic and Pachelbel’s Canon, two of the most loved early classical works, require little introduction, George Phillip Telemann’s Concerto for Viola in G Major still remains a hidden gem of the genre.

Composed between 1716 and 1721, it is possibly the first recorded major solo concerto for the viola. Written in four movements, Telemann shows off the full capabilities of the instrument in the most virtuosic and tender ways. The third movement, a short Andante in E minor, stands alone as a uniquely introvert moment of our programme: it begins more akin to the conclusion of a thought than an origin, all the time the soloist posing questions to the wider ensemble, as if to be searching for itself, until the music returns home to G major and allows the viola to relax into its denouement.

The following work, Bach’s Violin Concerto in E Major BWV 1042, is, much like its composer, a contemporary of the Telemann but infinitely more household in its recognition. An audience favourite, Bach’s concerto is as beautiful as it is relentless in its exuberance. Bearing the marks of the composer’s candlelit evenings studying his Italian counterparts - which likely impacted his eyesight in old age - the violin is pushed to its technical boundaries, particularly in the finale where the instrument displays both its songlike capabilities in tandem with its characteristic virtuosity. And all this before The Four Seasons. An evening of exhilaration and beauty awaits.

If you don’t consider yourself ‘in the know’ about Mozart, Beethoven, or Bach, fear not, this is the orchestra for you. The London Concertante boasts an impressive audience record in which an impressive 50 per cent of spectators are first time classical concert goers. The London Concertante has its audience laughing at jokes, gasping at virtuosity, moved by gorgeous string playing, and leaving with a smile on their faces.