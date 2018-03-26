Enjoy the Magic of Motown at Derby venue

Derby LIVE is inviting music fans to Derby Arena for the biggest party of the year as the unstoppable Magic of Motown show steams into the city centre venue on Friday, June 29.

Audiences must prepare themselves for 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in this explosive concert experience.

Celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson and many more are sensationally recreated by a talented cast and band. Tickets are £29.

Tickets can be purchased through the Derby LIVE box office on 01332 255800 or on derbylive.co.uk